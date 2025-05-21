Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower After US Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Thursday as investors react to escalating geopolitical tensions, rising U.S. Treasury yields and a lack of progress on U.S. trade talks with partners.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that G7 ministers are seeking to downplay disputes over U.S. tariffs and striving to issue a joint communique covering non-tariff issues to keep the forum viable.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak. The rupee settled marginally lower by 1 paisa at 85.59 against the greenback.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower due to fears over U.S. government borrowing and budget deficit.

Treasuries continued their slide, and the dollar slid for a fourth consecutive session while oil extended declines on worries about an oversupplied market following a surprise inventory build.

Gold extended gains for a fourth session, rising above $3,340 per ounce in Asian trade.

Wall Street saw one of its most brutal selling sessions overnight in over a month as a deteriorating U.S. fiscal outlook and poor response to the 20-year bond auction led to a spike in bond yields.

The thirty-year bond yield climbed above 5 percent due to concerns a new U.S. tax bill could worsen the country's deficit.

Downbeat news from companies such as UnitedHealth Group, Target and Wolfspeed also added to the selling pressure.

The Dow plunged 1.9 percent, the S&P 500 gave up 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.4 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty prevailed in U.S.-Iran and Russia-Ukraine peace talks and data showed U.K. inflation surged to its highest level since January 2024 in April.

The pan European STOXX 600 finished marginally lower. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE100 edged up marginally while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.4 percent.

