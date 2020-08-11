Sensex, Nifty Set For Weak Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Wednesday after a government report showed India's industrial production fell for a fourth consecutive month in June as coronavirus containment measures such as social distancing disrupted activity in several economic sectors.

Industrial production plunged 16.6 percent on a yearly basis in June, but slower than economists' forecast of 20 percent decline and May's 33.9 percent decrease.

Retail inflation data is scheduled to be released later in the day, with forecasts ranging from 5.00 percent to 6.55 percent due to higher food prices.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about half a percent on Tuesday, while the rupee rose by 12 paise to close at 74.78 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning as a stalemate in Washington over fiscal policy continued and China stepped up military drills around East Asia.

Oil held a loss but hovered near a five-month high, while the gold selloff entered a second day as the dollar rose amid a jump in U.S. bond yields.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight after Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the stimulus talks were at "a bit of a stalemate".

Investors also reacted to president Trump's announcement about the possibility of a capital-gains tax cut and Russia's claim that it has developed a coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow eased 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index tumbled 1.7 percent.

European markets posted strong gains on Tuesday, with signs of a slowing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, hopes for U.S. stimulus and data showing a surge in car sales in China helping underpin investor sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.7 percent. The German DAX rallied 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.7 percent.

