Sensex, Nifty Set For Subdued Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Monday as Covid-19 cases, including those of the Omicron variant, rapidly rise in India.

Global cues, monthly auto sales figures and PMI data for the manufacturing and services sector scheduled to be announced this week may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

Eminent economist Ashima Goyal, who is also a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, on Sunday said India is likely to have one of the highest rates of growth in the world as there are gradual moves towards normalization.

Most Asian markets remain closed today for New Year holiday after a record year of equities. Brent crude hovered around $78 per barrel, while Bitcoin was little changed at $47,000.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday but notched their biggest three-year advance since 1999 on optimism over the economic recovery. The Dow slipped 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent.

European stocks inched lower on Friday amid surging Covid-19 infections around the world. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index and France's CAC 40 index both fell around 0.3 percent while the German markets were closed for New Year Eve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.