Sensex, Nifty Set For Steep Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Monday, with rising oil prices amid Russia-Ukraine tensions and uncertainty about the outlook for pace of interest-rate hikes likely to weigh on sentiment.

As the earnings seasons draws to a close, minutes from the Fed's January meeting as well as January CPI & WPI inflation readings may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

News flow related to five States elections including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur would also remain on investors' radar. The results of all these elections will be announced on March 10.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Ambuja Cements, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries and Nestle India are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Sunday, with the IPO issue likely to hit the market in March. Analysts say that the IPO size could be in the range of Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Asian markets fell sharply this morning and oil prices hit seven-year highs, boosting demand for the dollar and safe-haven bonds.

The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of Nato territory.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday and oil prices surged as investors sought safety in Treasuries amid concerns about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Any Americans still in Ukraine should leave "immediately," the White House said in the face of possible invasion within days.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost as much as 2.8 percent, while the Dow shed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.9 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Friday on U.S. rate hike jitters following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.6 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

