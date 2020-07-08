Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Thursday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street and a positive trend in Asia this morning.

There has been a slight further reduction in the number of Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh, but India will look out for signs of China not abiding by the phase-wise disengagement and de-escalation agreed to by Indian and Chinese military commanders on June 30, media reports suggest.

Responding to questions about the Chinese intrusion into Indian territories in eastern Ladakh, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Beijing has a pattern of "instigating" territorial disputes and India has done its best to respond to China's "incredibly aggressive actions".

Meanwhile, India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of Covid-19 cases with a total of 7,42,417 cases on Wednesday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 1 percent on Wednesday to snap a five-day winning streak, while the rupee slipped by 9 paise to close at 75.02 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning after data showed China's month-on-month consumer inflation rose for the first time in four months in June. Producer prices fell for the fifth consecutive month but at a slower-than-expected rate.

U.S.-China tensions remain in focus, with the U.S. and China imposing visa restrictions on each other in tit-for-tat moves over their disagreement on Tibet.

U.S. stocks rose overnight even as coronavirus cases continued to rise, causing many regions to pause or reverse their reopening plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.4 percent.

European markets fell on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on rising coronavirus cases, Brexit negotiations and growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX dropped 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.6 percent.

