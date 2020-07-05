Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to start the week on a positive note, with optimism over potential Covid-19 vaccine and sustained foreign fund inflows likely to underpin investor sentiment.

Approval for human clinical trials for two made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine candidates marks the "beginning of the end" for the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1.12 crore people worldwide and left more than 5.3 lakh dead, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Henry McKinnell, the chairman of Moody's Investors Service, told The Financial Times that economic recovery in India will remain a "major challenge" unless the number of Covid-19 cases starts declining.

With over 697,000 cases, India on Sunday went past Russia in total infections to become the third biggest hot spot of the virus, ranking only behind the U.S. and Brazil.

TCS' quarterly earnings, macro data on industrial production and inflation, and progress on the monsoon front may sway sentiment as the week progresses. IT major TCS will announce its quarterly results on 9 July.

Asian markets rose sharply this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump stated his support for a second coronavirus Economic Impact Payment, more commonly known as a stimulus check in the next coronavirus relief package.

Trump also blamed China's 'secrecy, cover-up' for spread of Covid-19 as a surge in cases pushed global figures above 11.3 million.

The dollar held steady against major currencies and gold was unchanged while oil prices traded mixed in Asian deals on concerns that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States.

U.S. markets were closed on Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

European markets ended Friday's session lower as investors mulled a political upheaval in France as well as reports of conflict among policymakers over a stimulus package for the single-currency region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.8 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.3 percent.

