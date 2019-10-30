Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Thursday, though trading may turn volatile later today as market participants adjust their positions on eve of the expiry of October series derivative contracts.

On the earnings front, around 40 companies including Indian Oil Corporation are scheduled to unveil their quarterly results today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around half a percent on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing above its important psychological level of 40,000 for the first time since June 4, amid speculation the government may rationalize the tax structure for equities by November-end. The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 70.90 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks edged higher this morning, although the upside remained limited after an official gauge of China's factory activity slipped to an eight month-low in October.

The yen held steady versus the dollar before a Bank of Japan policy meeting while oil prices fell for a fourth day after a surge in U.S. inventories

U.S. stocks rose overnight, with the S&P 500 reaching a fresh record closing high, as the Fed lowered interest rates for the third straight meeting and data showed GDP growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter. The major averages rose between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent.

Payroll processor ADP released a separate report showing that U.S. private sector job growth picked up in October. Traders seemed unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the central bank may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

European markets ended mixed on Wednesday as traders awaited the Fed decision and the U.K. confirmed it will hold a general election on December 12.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.