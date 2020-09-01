Sensex, Nifty Set For Muted Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open on a muted note Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. Foreign inflows into the equity markets and signs of improvement in automotive sales in August may help limit the downside to some extent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.7 percent on Tuesday while the rupee strengthened by 73 paise to close at 72.87 against the greenback after the RBI announced various steps to ease pressure on liquidity.

Asian markets remain mostly higher this morning, with Chinese and Hong Kong stocks underperforming. Gold edged higher, the U.S. dollar held steady and Treasury yields were little changed, while crude oil climbed above $43 after China signaled a pronounced recovery in crude consumption.

On the coronavirus front, a Covid-19 vaccine could be available earlier than expected if ongoing clinical trials produce overwhelmingly positive results, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Kaiser Health News.

Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday that he believes "a bipartisan agreement still should be reached" to provide funding for schools, testing, vaccines, child care and other key priorities.

U.S. stocks notched fresh record highs overnight as strong Chinese factory activity data signaled rising global demand for exports and another report showed manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent to reach fresh record closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8 percent.

European stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as investors reacted to a slew of economic data from across the globe and weighed the possibility of further quarantine restrictions in the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.4 percent. France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.7 percent, while the German DAX edged up 0.2 percent.

