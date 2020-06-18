Sensex, Nifty Set For Lackluster Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session.

Telecom stocks could be in focus after the Supreme Court asked private telecom companies to come up with a "reasonable plan" to pay their AGR dues and the Centre said it is withdrawing demands of more than Rs. 3.70 lakh crore from non-telecom public sector undertakings.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 2 percent on Thursday despite mixed cues from global markets and rising coronavirus cases in the country. The rupee ended 2 paise higher at 76.15 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning after a Chinese health expert said that a recent virus outbreak in Beijing is under control.

Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25, up from 28 confirmed cases reported a day earlier, according to China's National Health Commission. Elsewhere, U.S. Texas, California, Arizona and Florida all reported record spikes in cases.

The dollar headed for its best week in a month and gold held steady, while oil prices rose after the members of OPEC and its allies promised to comply with their production cut deal and global oil traders Vitol and Trafigura said demand was recovering.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as worries of a possible second coronavirus wave persisted and the number of jobless claims came in higher than expected.

On the positive side, readings on regional manufacturing activity and leading economic indicators topped forecasts.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent to extend gains for the fifth straight session and the S&P 500 finished marginally higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2 percent.

European markets ended off their day's lows on Thursday after the Bank of England added another £100 billion to its quantitative easing program in a bid to shore up the U.K. economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both shed around 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.

