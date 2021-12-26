Markets

Sensex, Nifty Set For Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Monday, with the latest updates on the Omicron variant of Covid-19, foreign fund flows and impending derivatives expiry likely to be in focus.

HP Adhesives, which was oversubscribed more than 20 times, will be listed today. The final issue price is Rs 274 per share.

Foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,355.3 crore ($573.1 million) last week, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets elsewhere were subdued in thin holiday trade this morning, as renewed fears over Omicron impact offset investor optimism over a pledge of greater economic support from China's central bank.

Oil prices traded mixed after airlines called off thousands of flights in the United States over Christmas holidays amid surging Covid-19 infections.

U.S. and several European markets including Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Italy were closed on Friday to mark the Christmas holiday.

