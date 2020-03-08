Sensex, Nifty Set For Broad Selloff On Virus Fears

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Monday, tracking weak global markets as investors react to headlines related to the coronavirus and a free fall in oil prices sparked by top exporter Saudi Arabia slashing price.

The virus has surged in the U.S. last week, with 547 confirmed cases across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Italy's death toll rose to 366 on Sunday, with more than 7,300 infections.

China reported 22 new deaths today, the lowest number of fresh cases since the outbreak, while South Korea reported 69 new cases, bringing the country's total infections to 7,382. The total number of coronavirus cases in India spiked to 39.

Japan's GDP shrank an annualized 7.1 percent from the previous quarter in October to December, revised data showed today, adding pressure on policymakers to deploy stronger fiscal and monetary support to underpin a fragile economic recovery.

Customs data showed that China's exports shrank by 17.2 percent in January and February combined compared to the same period earlier, due to the virus impact.

Asian markets are deep in the red this morning, with benchmark indexes in New Zealand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan plummeting 3-6 percent.

The safe-haven yen soared and gold prices jumped past the $1,700 per ounce level for the first time since late 2012, while oil prices crashed more than 30 percent amid an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Saudi Arabia slashed its official prices by the most in at least 20 years over the weekend and signaled to buyers it would ramp up output after Russia refused to lower production. Russia said its companies were free to pump as much as they could.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as mounting concerns over the spread of coronavirus cases overshadowed an outstanding jobs report showing much stronger than expected job growth in February and a drop in the unemployment rate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 1.7 percent.

European stocks crashed on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak continued to impact businesses worldwide and OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on output cuts.

The pan European Stoxx 600 nosedived 3.7 percent. The German DAX plummeted 3.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index slumped as much as 4.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 3.6 percent.

