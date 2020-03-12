Sensex, Nifty Set For Another Big Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to post major losses once again on Friday amid rising worries over the spread of coronavirus across the world. As panic deepens, investors are likely to ignore a slew of positive economic data released on Thursday.

India's industrial output grew 2 percent in January, the fastest in six months. Retail inflation cooled off to 6.58 percent in February from 7.59 percent in January.

The country's current account deficit narrowed sharply to $1.4 billion or 0.2 percent of GDP in the December quarter, compared with 2.7 percent of the GDP in the year-ago period and 0.9 percent in the preceding quarter due to a lower trade deficit and a rise in net services receipts.

Indian shares witnessed an unprecedented bloodbath on Thursday to enter bear market territory. The S&P BSE Sensex ended down as much as 2,919.26 points, or 8.18 percent, at 32,778.14, marking its biggest single-day fall in absolute terms.

The broader NSE Nifty index fell 868.25 points, or 8.3 percent, to 9,590.15, closing below the key 10,000-mark for the first time in two years.

Asian markets nosedived this morning, with major indexes in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea falling 5-8 percent, on fears of a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is effectively closed for business, while many countries have urged schools and businesses to shut down.

The dollar stood tall while oil prices fell for a third day, with Brent crude set for its biggest weekly drop since 1991 and U.S. crude heading for the worst week since 2008.

Trading was halted briefly on Wall Street for the second time this week on Thursday as investors coped with a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe amid a deepening coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 10 percent to record its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite nosedived 9.4 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 9.5 percent to plunge deeper into bear market territory despite dramatic intervention by two central banks and a prime-time address by President Trump.

European markets also suffered historic losses on Thursday as Trump banned travel from most of Europe to the United States for 30 days and emergency measures announced by the European Central Bank did little to reassure investors.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 11.5 percent, marking its worst daily loss on record. The German DAX plunged 12.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index tumbled 12.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 10.9 percent.

