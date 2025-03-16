Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

While positive global cues may help underpin sentiment, caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, tariff-related developments and FII selling could lead to some volatility as the day progresses.

Investors also await India's WPI inflation data and China's retail sales and industrial production figures for direction.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning after China unveiled a special action plan over the weekend to revive consumption.

Treasuries edged higher following Friday's decline. Gold edged higher and the dollar was on the back foot ahead of a slew of central bank meetings due this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy review on March 19.

Oil prices rose over 1 percent to extend gains for a second straight session as the United States vowed to keep attacking Yemen's Houthis until the Iran-aligned group ends its assaults on shipping.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight but posted steep losses for the week due to uncertainties around President Trump's tariff policies.

Investors shrugged off data that showed U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a nearly 2-1/2-year low in March and long-term inflation expectations hit their highest level in 32 years.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.6 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 2.1 percent and the Dow climbed 1.7 percent to cap a volatile week as the risk of a government shutdown eased.

European stocks closed higher on Friday after German lawmakers reportedly agreed on a historic debt deal that will help increase defense and infrastructure spending.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 1.1 percent. The German DAX jumped 1.9 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both added around 1.1 percent.

