Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Monday, mirroring firm cues from Asia and small gains in U.S. equity futures as investors watch the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran, which have now entered the fourth day.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday that he believed it's possible Israel and Iran could reach an agreement to end their conflict, though the fighting may continue before they broker a peace deal.

Asian stocks eked out modest gains this morning as a slew of data from China sent mixed signals about the economy.

While retail sales growth for May exceeded forecasts, industrial output and fixed asset investment figures came in below estimates.

The dollar held steady in Asian trade and yields edged up slightly ahead of the G7 meeting in Canada and a slew of central bank decisions due this week.

Oil prices were up more than 1 percent after last week's 13 percent surge. Gold continued to see safe haven buying, rising to $3,443 per ounce.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday as a deadly Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran's retaliation heightened tensions in West Asia.

In economic releases, a measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose by the most since January 2024 and short-term inflation expectations showed a marked improvement.

The Dow plummeted 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.1 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Friday as heightened Middle East tensions offset encouraging inflation data from Germany and France.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.9 percent, briefly hitting its lowest level in three-weeks.

The German DAX lost 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.4 percent.

