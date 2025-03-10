Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall In Global Rout

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Tuesday amid growing concerns about a potential U.S. recession.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended slightly lower on Monday, failing to hold early gains.

The rupee dropped by 36 paise to close at 87.31 against the dollar, after having seen its sharpest single-day fall in two weeks earlier owing to risk-averse sentiment and capital outflows.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded shares worth Rs 485.41 crore on a net basis Monday, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers to the extent of Rs 263.51 crore, as per provisional data.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower, with key benchmark indexes in the region falling 1-2 percent.

Gold was marginally higher, and the dollar index slipped as yields on 2-year Treasuries slumped to the lowest level since October.

Oil extended losses on demand concerns and uncertainty over OPEC+ supply changes.

U.S. stocks plummeted overnight while Treasury yields slid due to rising uncertainty around President Trump's trade policies and the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 4 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2.7 percent and the Dow fell 2.1 percent.

European stocks also closed lower on Monday due to tariff worries, the threat of a U.S. recession and signs of deepening deflationary pressures in China.

The pan European STOXX 600 fell 1.3 percent. The German DAX declined 1.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both ended down around 0.9 percent.

