Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Robust US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare, got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India for human clinical trials.

Positive bank credit numbers, a rising rupee on the back of robust foreign fund flows and firm global cues may also help underpin investor sentiment as the session progresses.

Meanwhile, ratings agency Care Ratings on Thursday revised India's GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to (-) 6.4 percent as economic activity continues to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, in May, the rating agency had projected a decline in GDP growth of 1.5 to 1.6 percent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent on Thursday to close at four-month highs, while the rupee rose by 58 paise to close at a more than three-month high of 75.01 a dollar.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, but gains were tempered by a worrying surge in coronavirus cases and worsening strains between China and the United States.

More than 75 U.S. senators and House members on Thursday urged the Trump administration to make a formal determination on whether China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other groups constitutes an atrocity.

The U.S. State Department warned top American companies including Amazon.com Inc , Walmart Inc and Apple Inc over risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs in China's Xinjiang province.

The dollar index rose slightly while oil prices dipped in Asian deals on demand worries.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight after data showed the economy added more jobs than expected in June to set a second consecutive record. Massive rehiring sent the jobless rate down to 11.1 percent from 13.3 percent in May.

Economists said they are cautiously optimistic about the numbers and the employment numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index gained half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by continued optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and encouraging economic data from across the globe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged 2 percent. The German DAX jumped 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 2.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.