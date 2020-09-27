Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday after heightened volatility last week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will review its monetary policy on October 1 with economists expecting the central bank to hold the repo rate amid a recent climb in prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a slowdown in the spread of the infections over the past 10 days, India continues to add the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world.

Meanwhile, Standard and Poor's (S&P) on Friday forecast a spike in India's debt levels to 90.6 percent of GDP in FY21 from 73.4 percent a year before, saying the economy has been hard hit "by the confluence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's own cyclical slowdown, and strict domestic containment measures against the coronavirus".

The global rating agency, however, retained the country's long-term sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-', with a stable outlook.

The Supreme Court's decision on interest waiver, monthly auto sales figures and manufacturing PMI data may drive sentiment as the week progresses. Local markets will remain closed on October 2, Friday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning even as caution prevailed ahead of a U.S. Presidential debate and amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe.

U.S.-China tensions also remained on investors' radar after the United States imposed restrictions on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC.

There is some respite on the data front, with profits at China's industrial firms rising for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing.

The dollar hovered near a two-week high against the Japanese yen while oil and gold edged down in Asian trade.

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday as investors pinned hopes on fresh fiscal stimulus and data showed new orders for key U. S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared as much as 2.3 percent, while the Dow rose 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent.

European stocks ended broadly lower on Friday as a second wave of coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown restrictions raised fears of a slowing economic recovery.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.1 percent. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.

