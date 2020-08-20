Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and an uptrend in other Asian markets this morning after China said it has agreed to hold talks with U.S. officials soon to review progress on their preliminary deal.

Investors will also react to the latest MPC minutes showing that all six members of the rate-setting panel, including the governor, voted for a pause in the interest rate reduction.

"Although there is headroom for further monetary policy action, at this juncture it is important to keep our arsenal dry and use it judiciously," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding, "I also feel that we should wait for some more time for the cumulative 250 basis points reduction in policy rate since February 2019 to seep into the financial system and further reduce interest rates and spreads."

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 1 percent on Thursday to snap three sessions of gains. The rupee settled 20 paise lower at 75.02 as the American currency strengthened in overseas markets after the Federal Reserve minutes signaled tempered optimism about growth in the second half of 2020.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said the Covid-19 vaccine they are jointly developing is on track to be submitted for regulatory review as early as October, assuming clinical success.

The dollar edged lower after the release of disappointing data while oil and gold nudged higher.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as gains in technology stocks and news that China and the U.S. have agreed to resume trade talks in the coming days outweighed downbeat jobless claims data.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.1 percent to reach a fresh record closing high, while the Dow edged up 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.

European markets tumbled on Thursday after the most recent FOMC policy meeting minutes struck a pessimistic tone over the U.S. economic recovery prospects.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.1 percent, The German DAX lost 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 plunged 1.6 percent.

