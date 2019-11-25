Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's main benchmark indexes hit record highs overnight on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

Asian markets also traded higher this morning while safe-haven assets such as the yen, the Swiss franc and gold eased. Oil prices held steady after closing higher on Monday in reaction to positive comments from the United States and China on the trade front.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on Monday while the rupee settled 3 paise lower at 71.74 against the U.S. dollar.

U.S. stocks hit record highs overnight as traders cheered news on the merger and acquisition front as well as reports suggesting that China and the United States were 'very close' to a phase one trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

European markets advanced on Monday after U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial U.S.-China trade deal was still possible by the end of the year.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 1 percent. The German DAX gained 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1 percent.

