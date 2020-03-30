Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets as oil prices stabilized and a gauge of China manufacturing topped forecasts.

Oil prices recovered some lost ground in Asian trade after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stabilizing energy markets.

The official gauge of China's manufacturing activity rebounded to 52.0 in March after slumping to a record low of 35.7 in February.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled 4.6 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively on Monday after four sessions of gains and consolidation. The rupee lost 70 paise to close at 75.59 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets followed U.S. stock futures higher even as global coronavirus infections rose to over 784,314. The U.S. leads the world in infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China. India ranks 40 with 1,252 cases. The dollar held steady against its major peers while gold edged down slightly.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply as President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until at least April 30 and said that he expects the U.S. to be "well on our way to recovery" by June 1st.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 3.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.6 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 3.4 percent.

European markets closed higher on Monday as investors weighed economic risks against unprecedented government stimulus and central bank interventions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.3 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.