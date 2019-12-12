Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal or the tariff delay may help Indian shares open higher on Friday, although the upside may remain limited by disappointing data on the domestic front.

The pace of contraction of industrial output slowed in October and retail inflation rose to over three-year high in November, raising fresh worries about the state of the Indian economy.

Industrial production declined 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in October, after easing 4.3 percent in September, data from the statistics ministry showed. Production was forecast to decline 5 percent.

The annual fall was driven by a sharp 8 percent contraction in mining output, 12.2 percent decline in electricity and 2.1 percent decrease in manufacturing.

Consumer prices increased 5.54 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 4.62 percent increase in October. In the same period last year, inflation was 2.33 percent. The rate was also above economists' forecast of 5.3 percent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around half a percent on Thursday to extend gains for a second straight session after the government brought much-needed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to ease the insolvency resolution process and promote ease of doing business. The rupee settled marginally higher at 70.83 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks rose this morning, with Chinese and Japanese markets leading the surge, helped by hopes for an imminent U.S.-China trade deal and polls predicting the Conservatives would win the U.K. general election with a big majority.

U.S. stocks rose notably overnight after President Donald Trump said the U.S. is getting close to a "big deal" with China.

Also, a Wall Street Journal report said Washington has offered to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to take effect Sunday as part of a deal to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods and obtain other concessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.

European markets closed higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled that rates would remain accommodative with no hikes expected in 2020. The European Central Bank decision and the U.K. election also remained on investors' radar.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 inched up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.