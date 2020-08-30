Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as the Ministry of Home Affairs released the Unlock 4.0 guidelines and clinical trial of the Covishield vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, began at the JSS Hospital in Mysuru.

The government has pressed ahead with easing restrictions despite India on Sunday reporting 78,761 new infections to set a record for the world's highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the GDP numbers for the April-June quarter of the current financial year later today, with analysts forecasting GDP growth to contract by as much as 19.2 percent from a year ago.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning as an upbeat reading on China's service sector activity bolstered expectations for economic recovery.

Japanese shares led regional gains after Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has acquired slightly more than 5 percent of the shares in five large Japanese companies.

The dollar inched down and gold held near a two-week high while oil prices edged up despite signs of ample supplies.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as investors continued to react to the Fed's new monetary policy strategy and cheered upbeat economic data as well as Abbott Laboratories' breakthrough announcement in the coronavirus testing market.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent to reach fresh record closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent to hit its best closing level in over six months.

European markets fell on Friday in reaction to surging coronavirus cases in Spain, France and Italy and weak economic data out of Germany and France.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid half a percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

