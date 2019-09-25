Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Thursday as oil deepened its losses and investors turned hopeful about the next round of U.S.-China trade talks.

Markets are likely to be volatile as traders square off their positions on eve of the expiry of September series derivative contracts.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down around 1.3 percent on Wednesday while the rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 71.04 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks edged higher this morning as worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment faded into the background and U.S. President Donald Trump announced initial details of a trade deal with Japan.

In addition, Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures rose in Asian trading after falling 1.4 percent on Wednesday as data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second successive week and reports suggested that Saudi Arabia has restored most of its production capacity.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as President Trump voiced optimism about a trade deal with China and sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded more than expected in August.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration released the much-anticipated transcript summary of Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky following a move in Congress to open a formal impeachment inquiry of the president.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.

European markets ended Wednesday's session lower amid growth concerns, renewed trade war fear and Brexit chaos.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with a negative bias.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.