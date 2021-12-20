Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Tuesday after the previous session's sell-off as Omicron worries and fears around interest-rate rises sent investors fleeing riskier assets.

That said, sustained foreign fund outflows and renewed concerns around Omicron variant of coronavirus may trigger profit taking at higher levels as the session progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged over 2 percent each to reach four-month closing lows on Monday amid a global sell-off. The rupee gained 0.22 percent to close at 75.91 a dollar, extending its rebound for the third day.

Asian markets traded higher this morning and longer-maturity Treasuries maintained a drop while the dollar held steady despite a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington. Oil edged higher after steep losses overnight while Bitcoin hovered around $47,000 mark.

U.S. stocks fell overnight on concerns that the new coronavirus strain could derail the global economic recovery. Concerns about the deadlock over U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion investment bill also dented sentiment.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both dropped around 1.2 percent while the S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent.

European stocks ended notably lower on Monday as investors reacted to tighter restrictions in Europe amid rapidly surging Omicron Covid-19 cases.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.4 percent. The German DAX gave up 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index fell 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1 percent.

