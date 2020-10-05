Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Trump Returns To White House

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, with positive global cues and earnings optimism likely to aid sentiment.

Meanwhile, the RBI's next monetary policy meeting will likely be held early next week after the government appointed three external members to the central bank's panel that decides interest rates.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively on Monday while the rupee settled 16 paise lower at 73.29 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher this morning, Treasuries held Monday's gains and the dollar traded weak as U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after spending four days at a military hospital.

Also, hopes grew that the U.S. Congress will reach an agreement for the latest stimulus measures to ease the economic impact of Covid-19. Gold held steady while oil prices fluctuated in Asian trade.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight to reach their best closing levels in a month, as concerns about President Trump's Covid-19 health dissipated and data showed the U.S. services sector grew for a fourth straight month in September.

The Dow rallied 1.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.8 percent.

The German DAX climbed 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.

European markets rose on Monday, with news about Trump's recovery, optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package and encouraging euro zone retail sales data helping underpin investor sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.1 percent, France's CAC'40 index advanced 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.