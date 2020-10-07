Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As TCS Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday after India's largest IT services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), posted better-than-expected quarterly numbers and said it expects demand for software services to continue to gain pace.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started its three-day meeting on Wednesday and there is a broad consensus that rates will be kept on hold to contain inflation within the specified target level.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.7 percent on Wednesday to extend gains for the fifth day, while the rupee ended up 13 paise at 73.33 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its two-day losing streak.

Asian markets advanced this morning and the dollar steadied on expectations that a Joe Biden victory in the presidential race along with Democrats winning control of both houses of Congress would make larger fiscal stimulus more likely.

Gold traded flat while oil prices edged up as a hurricane forced the suspension of some operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as President Trump's tweet raised hopes of incremental stimulus sometime soon and the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes revealed there was a consensus among members to keep policy accommodative to support the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite jumped around 1.9 percent each, while the S&P 500 added 1.7 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Wednesday after Trump called off negotiations over a broader relief package, but indicated he would support individual stimulus measures.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended little changed while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent as authorities put Paris and three neighboring areas on the top Covid-19 alert level.

