Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As RBI Hints At Further Rate Cuts

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hinted at further rate cuts and added the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Essar Steel will create the base for future growth.

On the flip side, Moody's Investors Service said that India's weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end down about 0.2 percent on Monday while the rupee settled lower by 17 paise at 71.00 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets rose to their highest level in eight months this morning, while fear of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. Gold prices were little changed while oil edged lower but hovered near a three-month high.

U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs overnight as encouraging housing and manufacturing data helped offset skepticism about the long-awaited "phase-one" U.S.-China trade deal announced last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

European markets closed higher on Monday to extend gains from the previous session as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty appeared somewhat eased and a string of Chinese data topped forecasts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.4 percent. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index jumped 2.3 percent.

