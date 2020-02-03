Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Oil Prices Plunge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday after oil prices plunged once again on Monday on renewed concerns about the outlook for energy demand, especially from China, amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The death toll in China's coronavirus reached 425 today with 20,400 infected, the nation's national health commission confirmed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped to a low of $49.92 and eventually ended down $1.45, or about 2.8 percent, at $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year. Brent crude oil futures declined $2.21, or nearly 4 percent, to $54.41 a barrel, the lowest in about 13 months.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Monday after a private survey showed that activity in India's beleaguered manufacturing sector hit a near eight-year high in January. The rupee recouped some early losses to settle 6 paise lower at 71.38 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as investors continued to fret about the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. China earlier set the daily yuan fixing at stronger than 7 per dollar, a sign of support for the exchange rate.

U.S. stocks gained ground overnight as investors sought bargains after steep losses seen in the previous session. Positive manufacturing data also boosted sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.3 percent, while the Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

European markets closed higher on Monday as Britain finally exited the European Union after four years of legal struggles and China's central bank unexpectedly lowered interest rates.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.3 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose around half a percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.6 percent.

