Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Oil Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Wednesday after oil prices fell sharply overnight on news that Saudi Arabia has restored about half the production lost in the attacks last weekend.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also reportedly said the kingdom expects crude output to return to normal by the end of this month.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures extended losses in Asian deals this morning after plunging as much as 5.7 percent to close at $59.34 a barrel. Brent crude futures are also moving down after tumbling 6.5 percent the previous session.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 1.7 percent on Tuesday and the rupee weakened by another 18 paise to settle at 71.78 against the U.S. dollar amid concerns that India's current account and fiscal deficit might take a hit because of rising oil prices following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as investors awaited the latest interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day. Gold held steady as the dollar declined on expectations the Fed will deliver the year's second interest rate cut.

Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as President Donald Trump leaned against striking Iran and oil prices dropped after reports that Saudi Arabia was close to restoring 70 percent of its lost production.

Meanwhile, economic reports on industrial production and homebuilder confidence painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.

European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as oil prices reversed course and investors awaited developments from the next round of U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent.

