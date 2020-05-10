Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Lockdown Eases

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Monday as the country begins gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions across the country.

Indian Railways notified that passenger train service will begin with 15 pairs of special trains from May 12 and bookings for the same will open today.

This development came as the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country on Sunday reached 62,939, including 19,358 recoveries due to the virus and 2,109 deaths.

India has managed to keep the virus 'reasonably well located in specific places' by imposing timely restrictions, World Health Organization's special COVID-19 envoy, Dr David Nabarro, said. He added the pandemic will hit its peak in the country in July-end before being contained.

India has developed indigenous Covid-19 testing kit. Elisa. This robust test, developed by Pune-based Institute of Virology, is expected to play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another meeting with the chief ministers (CMs) of all states via video-conference today to discuss the lockdown exit plan ending on May 17.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) later today to discuss various issues, including the interest-rate transmission and progress on moratorium on loan repayments.

Brokerage firm Nomura has cut steeply its FY2021 GDP forecast for India from -0.4 percent to -5.2 percent and warned that the country's rating outlook was at risk due to the recent events.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the government to announce an immediate stimulus package of Rs. 15 lakh crore so that jobs and livelihoods are protected.

Asian stocks moved higher along with U.S. stock futures as France, Italy and the U.K. all reported the fewest coronavirus deaths since March, and the People's Bank of China pledged "more powerful" policies to counter the hit to growth.

The dollar gained ground and gold traded firm above $1,700 per ounce, while oil prices dropped after big gains last week.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains on Friday after data showed the economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

Data showed that U.S. non-farm employment plummeted by 20.5 million jobs in April, compared to expectations of 22.0 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index surged 1.6 percent to reach its best closing level in well over two months.

European markets climbed on Friday as investors cheered positive news flow regarding gradual reopening of businesses and talks between top trade negotiators in the Washington and Beijing.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.9 percent. The German DAX surged 1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 1.1 percent, while the U.K. market was closed for a bank holiday.

