Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Govt Eases Lending Rules For NBFCs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday after the Union Cabinet approved a partial credit guarantee scheme for public sector banks (PSBs) to help address NBFCs and HFCs resolve their temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch issues.

Investors await consumer inflation and industrial production data due out later in the day and a report on wholesale inflation due on Friday for further direction.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around half a percent on Wednesday while the rupee ended up by 7 paise to close at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning ahead of the ECB meeting, the imminent U.K. election and a deadline for Sino-U.S. trade talks.

The British pound held near the highest level in more than two years versus the euro and close to an eight-month high versus the dollar while oil prices slipped on data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks edged up marginally overnight after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and indicated it would not tighten monetary policy prematurely.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept up 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.

European markets also gained ground on Wednesday on speculation the Trump administration may delay additional tariffs on about $160 billion worth of Chinese goods slated for Sunday.

Meanwhile, a tightening of the U.K. election race raised fresh uncertainty around the outcome of Brexit.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE finished marginally higher.

