Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Fed Unveils Major Policy Shift

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday after the Federal Reserve indicated it will leave interest rates at near-zero levels for the foreseeable future even if there is an acceleration in the pace of inflation.

The upside, however, may be capped by concerns about a slowing domestic economy amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a marathon five-hour meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday the GST shortfall in FY21 was around Rs 2.35 lakh crore and two options of compensating states were discussed.

With 75,760 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday despite seeing some volatility in the second half of the trade due to the expiry of August series derivative contracts.

The rupee rose by 48 paise to close at 73.82 against the U.S. dollar, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and positive comments from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das that the central bank has not exhausted its ammunition in fight against Covid-19.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning, the dollar edged up and gold steadied as longer-term U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels in months in reaction to the Fed's new monetary policy strategy.

Oil prices eased after Hurricane Laura roared through Louisiana and Texas without causing any apparent major damage.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing mostly higher overnight as Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a major policy shift to "average inflation targeting", meaning the Fed is willing to allow inflation to run higher than the standard 2 percent target before hiking interest rates.

The Fed also adjusted its view of full employment to allow labor-market gains to reach more workers.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent to a fresh record closing high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent to end at its best closing level in over six months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.

European markets drifted lower on Thursday as concerns over rising U.S.-China tensions and lingering coronavirus worries overshadowed the aggressive growth strategy from the Federal Reserve.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index slid 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.8 percent.

