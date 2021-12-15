Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Fed Doubles Taper

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Thursday after the Fed meeting had a hawkish tilt, but not as hawkish as some investors expected.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell about 0.6 percent each to extend losses for the fourth day running on Wednesday, while the rupee plunged 40 paise to close at a 20-month low of 76.23 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, bond yields rose and the dollar paused for breath while oil prices rose after the weekly EIA oil inventory report showed demand for petroleum products hit a record high. Gold edged higher on dollar weakness while Bitcoin held steady.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to trim its bond purchases by $30 billion per month.

While the central bank's latest projections forecast as many three rate hikes in 2022, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the Fed's policies are flexible and adaptable to any change in its economic outlook.

In particular, he warned that any resurgence in Covid-19 could slow down the need for a rate hike.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.2 percent, the Dow climbed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.6 percent.

European markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology and healthcare stocks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.7 percent after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade.

