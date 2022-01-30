Sensex, Nifty Seen Up Ahead Of Budget 2022

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening sharply higher on Monday as investors look ahead to an action-packed week for stock markets and the economy.

The Budget session begins today with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

Soon after the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2022.

Analysts say that the Budget scheduled for February 1 will set growth agenda of the Narendra Modi government with a roadmap for fiscal prudence.

On the macroeconomic front, readings on auto sales, manufacturing and services sector are due this week.

Asian markets rose broadly this morning, as strong gains on Wall Street Friday helped investors shrug off fresh data signaling a further slowdown in China's economic recovery. Chinese and South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

The dollar strengthened, the yield curve flattened and oil hovered near a seven-year high on supply fears while gold prices fell for a fourth consecutive session.

U.S. stocks reversed early losses to end sharply higher on Friday as Apple and Visa reported strong quarterly results and weaker-than-expected consumer spending and labor cost readings helped ease inflation fears.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.4 percent, marking its biggest single-day rise since June 2020 and the Dow surged 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared as much as 3.1 percent.

European stocks fell sharply on Friday amid fears over the direction for central bank policies and rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1 percent. The German DAX lost 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 1.2 percent.

