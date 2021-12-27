Sensex, Nifty Seen Up After Wall Street's Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street clocked a record high overnight, led by gains in technology stocks such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia.

There is also some cheer on the data front, with preliminary data showing that India's exports increased 36.2 percent to $23.82 billion during December 1-21 year-on-year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty recovered from an early slide to end about half a percent higher on Monday, while the rupee settled three paise higher at nearly four-week high of 75 against the dollar, extending gains for the sixth straight day.

Asian markets were trading mixed this morning and the dollar held steady while oil was modestly lower after having jumped about 3 percent overnight on optimism that Omicron won't derail an economic recovery.

U.S. stocks rose in thin post-Christmas trading on Monday as investors hailed strong holiday season sales and grew confident a global recovery would regain steam next year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to reach a new record closing high ahead of year-end window dressing and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.4 percent while the Dow added 1 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Monday, extending recent gains, amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent to a one-month high and France's CAC 40 index added 0.8 percent to close at its level in about five weeks, while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.

