Sensex, Nifty Seen Up After Wall Street Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday after reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a $1 trillion relief plan that will include direct checks to Americans, loans and help for small businesses.

Closer home, rating agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered India's GDP growth forecast for 2020 calendar year to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent projected earlier, saying that there was significant economic fallout from more rapid and wider spread of the coronavirus.

The number of total confirmed cases in India have surged to 139, including 24 foreign nationals. Total 14 patients have also been discharged so far.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 2.5 percent on Tuesday while the rupee settled marginally lower at 74.28 against the dollar amid continued meltdown in equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after Morgan Stanley warned investors that the seismic waves of COVID-19 are likely to trigger a global recession.

In another development, Goldman Sachs has cut its estimate for China's first-quarter gross domestic product to a year-on-year contraction of 9 percent, from a previous forecast of 2.5 percent growth, underscoring how the coronavirus has disrupted normal business activities.

The dollar held overnight gains against most major currencies and gold rose, while oil prices steadied after sliding to their lowest in four years.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight after President Trump pledged to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the virus outbreak.

While the Fed announced a special lending program "to support the flow of credit to households and businesses," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the administration is hoping to get cash into Americans' pockets "immediately."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 5.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 6.2 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 6 percent.

European markets ended a choppy session higher on Tuesday as the European Union closed its external borders and the White House outlined plans to combat the economic slowdown from the coronavirus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 2.3 percent. The German DAX surged 2.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained around 2.8 percent.

