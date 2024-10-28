Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set open a tad lower on Tuesday as investors react to mixed global cues and earnings results from Bharti Airtel, Tata Technologies and Indian Oil Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry's latest monthly economic review has flagged softer urban demand and factory output during the first half of FY25, but nevertheless maintained that the economy will grow between 6.5 percent and 7 percent through 2024-25.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty climbed around 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Monday to snap a week-long losing streak. The rupee ended flat at 84.07 against the dollar after briefly dipping to a record low.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 21st consecutive session on Monday and offloaded shares worth approximately Rs 3,228.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 25th straight session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,400.9 crore, stock exchange data showed.

Asian markets fluctuated in a narrow range this morning as traders braced for the release of key U.S. economic data this week and next week's U.S. presidential election.

The Japanese yen hovered near a three-month low after the country's ruling party lost its parliamentary majority in recent elections.

Gold traded about half a percent higher above $2,750 per ounce while oil steadied after having tumbled 6 percent on Monday, marking its biggest decline in more than two years.

U.S. stocks advanced overnight after ending mixed over the two previous sessions.

Investors kept a close eye on political news and looked forward to key economic data and earnings from several of the biggest tech-related companies.

The Dow gained 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both edged up by 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Monday amid improved risk sentiment as Middle East tensions eased.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

