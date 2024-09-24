Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may decline at open on Wednesday despite mostly positive cues from global markets.

Geopolitical tensions may weigh after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed Ibrahim Qubaisi, the head of Hezbollah's missile division.

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday that it had hit 1,500 "terrorist infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending little changed on Tuesday. The rupee fell by 11 paise to close at 83.65 against the dollar, halting a six-day winning run.

Asian stocks were muted this morning, although Chinese and Hong Kong markets extended their previous session's rally sparked by support measures unveiled by Chinese authorities.

Treasury yields were little changed after the release of weak U.S. data and a decent auction of U.S. two-year notes.

The dollar was subdued despite Fed Governor Michelle Bowman warning that inflationary risks remain and the Fed should lower interest rates at a "measured" pace.

Gold held steady near record highs while oil prices dipped slightly after rising the day before amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after a somewhat choppy ride as a measure of consumer confidence unexpectedly fell the most in three years.

House-price growth slowed in July but still reached another all-time high, while factory activity slumped more sharply in the mid-Atlantic region this month, separate set of data revealed.

The Dow edged up 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent and the the-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6 percent.

European stocks advanced on Tuesday after China's central bank unveiled its biggest stimulus since the pandemic.

The pan European STOXX 600 jumped 0.7 percent despite German business sentiment deteriorating more than expected in September and falling for a fourth consecutive month.

The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 rallied 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.3 percent.

