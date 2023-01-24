Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Lower Ahead Of F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Wednesday as investors may choose to remain on the sidelines ahead of the derivative expiry, the Republic Day holiday on Thursday and the Union Budget due to be unveiled next week. A slight uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields may also weigh on sentiment.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending on a flat note Tuesday, while the rupee settled 33 paise lower at 81.72 on persistent dollar purchases by oil companies.

Asian stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with Seoul stocks leading regional gains as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Gold and oil prices were slightly higher in Asian trade as investors await U.S. GDP data for fresh impetus.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight amid a deluge of earnings and hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3 percent and the S&P ended marginally lower, while the Dow rose 0.3 percent to extend gains for a third day running.

European stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook for economic and earnings growth.

The pan European STOXX 600 slid 0.2 percent. The German DAX eased marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent.

