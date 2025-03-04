Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher On US Tariff Relief Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open slightly higher on Wednesday after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that the Trump administration may reach a tariffs compromise with Mexico and Canada.

A potential deal is expected to involve reducing, at least partially, the new 25 percent tariffs on imports from both countries.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended with modest losses on Tuesday while the rupee settled 2 paise higher at 87.30 against the dollar.

FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 3,405.82 crore on Tuesday, while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 4,851.43 core, as per provisional data.

In a regulatory change, the NSE said it would shift the expiry day for Nifty derivative contracts from Thursday to Monday, starting April 4.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as China set its 2025 economic growth target at 5 percent and raised the budget deficit to the highest level in three decades to counter the effects of deflation, a property crash and rising U.S. tariffs.

Meanwhile, a private survey showed China's services sector grew more than expected in February, driven by a faster rebound in demand.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low versus major peers and gold slipped, influenced by higher Treasury yields, while oil extended losses for a third day running amid the prospect of higher supplies from OPEC+.

U.S. stocks slumped overnight amid escalating trade tensions and mounting concerns about growth.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4 percent lower after having plunged by as much as 2.1 percent to a nearly five-month intraday low.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent to a four-month closing low while the Dow gave up 1.6 percent.

European stocks fell from record highs on Tuesday as fresh U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China took effect, and China and Canada announced retaliatory measures.

The pan European STOXX 600 tumbled 2.1 percent and logged its worst day since August 2024.

The German DAX plunged 3.5 percent after the prospective partners in Germany's next government agreed to abandon strict fiscal controls to boost defense spending.

France's CAC 40 plummeted 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.