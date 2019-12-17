Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher; Telecom Stocks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Wednesday, with telecom companies likely to be in focus after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) deferred by a year a plan to scrap a levy charged by operators for handling incoming calls from rival networks.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 38th GST Council Meeting today amid expectations of an increase in goods and services tax (GST) rates and slabs to meet the revenue shortfall.

Rate cut hopes and expectations surrounding upcoming Budget may also help underpin investor sentiment.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1 percent on Tuesday while the rupee settled flat at 70.98 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after having climbed for five straight sessions.

The British pound continues to remain under selling pressure after falling as much as 1.5 percent on Tuesday to register its largest single-day fall this year on fears of a hard Brexit.

Gold traded flat while oil prices eased from three-month highs on industry data showing a huge surprise crude oil inventory build.

U.S. stocks extended their winning streak to reach fresh record closing highs overnight as investors cheered encouraging data on home construction, industrial production and job openings.

The S&P 500 inched up marginally to log its fifth gain in a row while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite index rose around 0.1 percent.

European markets ended Tuesday's session mostly lower after reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 shed 0.7 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.