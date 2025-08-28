Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open As IIP Growth Recovers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a positive note on Friday after official data showed India's industrial output production expanded at the fastest pace in four months in July.

Industrial production climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.5 percent growth in June. The expected increase was 2.1 percent.

The overall growth in July was mainly driven by a 5.4 percent expansion in the manufacturing sector and a 0.6 percent rebound in electricity output.

Global professional services firm, Ernst & Young (EY), estimated in its recent EY Economy Watch for August 2025 that India will become the world's second-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2038.

GDP is expected to reach $34.2 trillion despite the economic headwinds from the heavy U.S. tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Japan and China from Thursday with an aim to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand economic and technological cooperation.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.9 percent each on Thursday after the 50 percent tariffs levied by the U.S. on Indian goods came into effect. However, the rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 87.63 against the greenback.

Foreign investors offloaded shares worth Rs 3,857 crore on a net basis on Thursday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the tune of Rs 6,920 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar was slightly higher in Asian trading but headed for a monthly decline of about 2 percent. Gold ticked lower but was poised for a weekly gain on rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Oil dipped after gaining in the previous session on waning prospect of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as traders reacted to highly anticipated earnings news from AI darling Nvidia and data showing a surprise rise in the second-quarter gross-domestic product estimate.

Real GDP shot up by 3.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 3.0 percent surge, primarily reflecting upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.

Separate data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to 229000 last week, signaling low layoffs.

The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent to reach another new record closing high while the Dow edged up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Thursday as Nvidia flagged persistent uncertainty over Chinese sales.

The pan European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2 percent. The German DAX finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent.

France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.2 percent after hefty losses earlier in the week on concerns over a deepening political and fiscal crisis.

