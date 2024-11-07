Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets. That said, volatility cannot be ruled out due to concerns about Trump policies and caution ahead of earnings results from prominent companies, including SBI, LIC and Tata Motors.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 percent each on Thursday due to sustained foreign fund outflows. The rupee declined 6 paise to close at a fresh record low 84.37 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded higher this morning as investors await the details of China's economic stimulus plan.

The dollar steadied after a volatile week, while Treasuries ticked lower after rallying in the U.S. trading session.

Gold dipped below $2,700 per ounce after climbing more than 1 percent in the previous session as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will evaluate data to adjust the "pace and destination" of rates.

Oil prices dipped slightly but were on track for a weekly gain.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight while Treasury yields fell alongside the dollar after the Fed delivered a 25-basis point interest-rate cut and signaled no intention to skip cutting rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed during his post-meeting press conference that rates are not on "any preset course" and that the central bank will make future decisions "meeting by meeting" to deal with the risks to both sides of the dual mandate.

Investors also prepared for a "Trump 2.0 era" and "America First" economic stance, but there were some concerns about the effect planned tariff increases will have on inflation and interest rates.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.5 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent to score the second record finish in a row while the Dow finished marginally lower.

European stocks regained ground on Thursday, boosted by technology and resource stocks after the Bank of England cut interest rates as expected but cautioned future reductions were likely to be gradual.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.7 percent and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.