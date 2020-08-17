Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Tuesday despite mixed global cues as investors await the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Non-banking finance companies could be in focus after the government extended the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme by three months and allowed state-owned lenders more time to purchase liabilities of shadow banks.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose half a percent and 0.7 percent respectively on Monday to snap a three-day losing streak, while the rupee edged up by two paise to close at 74.88 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as an impasse over new stimulus measures continued in the U.S. and the U.S. Commerce Department announced further restrictions on Huawei Technologies aimed at cutting the Chinese company's access to commercially available chips.

The dollar dipped and Treasuries climbed, while gold edged up dollar weakness. Oil prices declined after OPEC+ said the producer grouping is almost fully complying with output cuts.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as a rally in technology companies outweighed a selloff in the banking sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.3 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3 percent.

European markets advanced on Monday after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index inched up around 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

