Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open Ahead Of F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Thursday amid growing expectations that major central banks could temper rate-hike stance.

That said, trading may turn volatile later in the day on the eve of monthly F&O expiry.

Indian markets were closed Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

On Tuesday, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty snapped a seven-day winning streak to end in the red, tracking mixed global cues.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning as the dollar's retreat helped lift commodities and push Treasury yields lower. Oil extended gains after climbing over 3 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight, as warnings from the tech behemoths overshadowed investor optimism over falling Treasury yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite showed wild swings before closing 2 percent lower following negative earnings news from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet.

The S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent while the Dow finished marginally higher to stretch its winning streak to a fourth session on the back of better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Visa.

European stocks hit five-week highs on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada signaled that central banks around the world are getting closer to the end of the tightening cycle.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

