Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Monday, tracking positive global cues and amid continued optimism about economic recovery, with outgoing chief economic advisor K V Subramanian saying that he does not expect commodity inflation will taper the V-shaped recovery going forward.

Macroeconomic data, FII flows and oil price movements will be in focus in the holiday-truncated week, with stock exchanges likely to remain shut on Friday for Gurunanak Jayanti.

Meanwhile, official data released after market hours on Friday showed India's consumer price inflation accelerated in October, after slowing in September.

The consumer price index rose 4.48 percent year-on-year following a 4.35 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast inflation to slow further to 4.32 percent. Wholesale inflation figures and monthly trade data are due later in the day.

On the earnings front, Coal India, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, Ashok Leyland and NALCO are among the prominent companies that declared their results after market hours on Friday.

Asian stocks were mostly higher this morning as investors digested the latest Chinese and Japanese economic data.

The dollar hovered near a 16-month high and gold pulled back from a five-month high, while oil edged lower amid expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand.

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday despite worries about accelerating inflation and downbeat data showing an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

The Dow rose half a percent to end higher for the first time in four sessions, while the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors weighed corporate earnings against historic inflation surges in the U.S. and China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.

