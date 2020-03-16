Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session on concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 8 percent on Monday amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

Asian markets recovered from an early slip to trade mixed as investors remained focused on the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 181,000 across the world and taken at least 7,113 lives, according to John Hopkins University. Philippines halted trading at its stock exchange "until further notice."

"As the virus spreads, the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Gold prices declined while oil prices rose more than $1 after falling sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03, or about 9.6 percent, at $28.70 a barrel overnight, not far off the day's low of $28.03 a barrel.

Brent Crude futures tumbled $3.80, or 11.2 percent, to $30.05 a barrel, after hitting a low of $29.52, the lowest level since January 2016.

U.S. stocks plunged to their biggest day drop in more than three decades overnight after President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak could last until July or August and that the economy "may be" heading for recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged as much as 12.9 percent to a new three-year closing low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 12.3 percent and the S&P 500 lost 12 percent to end at their worst closing levels in over a year.

European markets ended sharply lower on Monday as the shutdown of Europe expanded drastically and data showed the coronavirus outbreak caused an unprecedented economic collapse in China

The pan European Stoxx 600 plummeted 4.9 percent. The German DAX tumbled 5.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 5.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 4 percent.

