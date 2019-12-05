Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Friday, mirroring firm cues from other Asian markets as investors look ahead to the release of U.S. payrolls data due tonight.

Trade deal optimism prevails after U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S.-China trade talks are "moving right along."

Gold prices held flat and the U.S. dollar nursed losses while the British pound stood tall on expectations that next week's election will give the Conservative Party the parliamentary majority it needs to deliver Brexit.

Oil held near two-month highs after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on further output cuts.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 0.2 percent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rate unchanged, surprising market participants who were expecting at least a 25-basis points rate cut.

The rupee rose by 24 paise to close at 71.29 against the U.S. dollar as the RBI promised to maintain its accommodative stance and the dollar weakened in international markets.

U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher overnight after a Chinese official said that trade talks were progressing but Beijing wants a rollback of existing tariffs to be included as a part of any resolution.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the two nations remain at odds over the value of farm goods Beijing will buy from the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up around 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent.

European markets edged lower on Thursday as investors awaited more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks and an OPEC meeting.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dropped around 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher.

