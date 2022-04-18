Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday, even as a cautious undertone may prevail amid concerns over aggressive Fed tightening and the Ukraine crisis.

Disappointment over quarterly earnings may also prompt profit taking at higher levels, leading to volatility.

ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mastek, Tata Steel Long Products are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively on Monday, while the rupee slipped 6 paise to close at 76.25 against the dollar, extending losses for a third straight session.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as investors react to the World Bank and IMF's warnings over economic growth, and China's support for businesses hit by COVID lockdowns.

The Russian military offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address, with the most intensive fight taking place in Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational districts in the north and east of the country.

Gold prices were little changed and the dollar steadied near a two-year high hit in the previous session while Treasury yields were around the highest in more than three years.

Oil prices were little changed after settling at a more than three-week high on Monday, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending slightly lower overnight as a bond sell-off continued and investors looked ahead to a big week of earnings reports.

The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite both slipped around 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 ended largely unchanged with a negative bias.

European markets were closed for Easter Monday.

