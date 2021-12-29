Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Thursday, though volatility cannot be ruled out amid the scheduled expiry of December month derivative contracts and Omicron woes.

Though the Indian economy has steadily gained momentum and remained resilient since the second quarter of the current fiscal, the Omicron variant of coronavirus remains the major challenge along with rising inflation pressures, the Reserve Bank of India said in its second financial stability report.

Meanwhile, quoting the stress tests on banks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has warned that gross NPAs may jump to 8.1-9.5 percent by September 2022 from 6.9 percent in September 2021.

Benchmark indexes fluctuated before closing slightly lower on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak. The rupee slipped one paise against the dollar to snap a nine-day winning streak.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, though volumes remained light in the last few trading days of the year.

Gold steadied above the key $1,800per ounce level and a dollar gauge was steady while crude oil prices rose on signs of falling U.S. inventories.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight, with recent reports indicating strong holiday sales for retailers as well as early studies pointing to a reduced risk of hospitalization in Omicron cases helping underpin investor sentiment.

The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to reach new record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended flat with a negative bias.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX fell 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent as traders returned to their desks after the Christmas holiday period.

